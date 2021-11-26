Ubex (UBEX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $880,204.00

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. During the last week, Ubex has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. Ubex has a total market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $880,204.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubex coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00014974 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.49 or 0.00223687 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000993 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000120 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000145 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

