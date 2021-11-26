Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th.

Fanhua has a dividend payout ratio of 46.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Fanhua to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.1%.

Shares of FANH stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.20. 47,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,439. Fanhua has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80. The company has a market capitalization of $708.77 million, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.90.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $106.86 million during the quarter. Fanhua had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 15.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fanhua will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fanhua from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Fanhua in the third quarter valued at $371,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fanhua by 382.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 98,454 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fanhua by 21.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fanhua by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,633,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fanhua

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

