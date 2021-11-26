Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.970-$1.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.73 billion-$4.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.72 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.130-$0.190 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ELAN traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,905,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,695,418. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of -21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.63.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ELAN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.25.

In other news, Director R David Hoover acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.79 per share, with a total value of $158,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

