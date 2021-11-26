$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) to announce $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.43. Healthcare Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

HR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

In related news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $89,804.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HR traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.02. 721,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,430. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.43 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.13. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 636.88%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

