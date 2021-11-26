$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) to announce $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.43. Healthcare Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

HR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

In related news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $89,804.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HR traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.02. 721,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,430. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.43 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.13. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 636.88%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Earnings History and Estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR)

