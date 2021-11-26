HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.38 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) will post $15.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.85 billion and the highest is $15.62 billion. HCA Healthcare posted sales of $14.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full-year sales of $59.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $58.94 billion to $59.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $61.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.38 billion to $64.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.35.

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total value of $955,581.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,420 shares of company stock worth $17,911,886. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,358,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,384,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,328,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,246,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,755,000 after buying an additional 38,315 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $1,447,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 98.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 674,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,494,000 after acquiring an additional 334,783 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded down $8.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.00. 1,329,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.06. The company has a market cap of $71.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $148.92 and a 12 month high of $263.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.78%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

