HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.38 Billion

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) will post $15.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.85 billion and the highest is $15.62 billion. HCA Healthcare posted sales of $14.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full-year sales of $59.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $58.94 billion to $59.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $61.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.38 billion to $64.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.35.

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total value of $955,581.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,420 shares of company stock worth $17,911,886. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,358,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,384,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,328,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,246,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,755,000 after buying an additional 38,315 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $1,447,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 98.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 674,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,494,000 after acquiring an additional 334,783 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded down $8.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.00. 1,329,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.06. The company has a market cap of $71.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $148.92 and a 12 month high of $263.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.78%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Earnings History and Estimates for HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA)

