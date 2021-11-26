Brokerages Anticipate HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $506.19 Million

Analysts expect that HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) will report $506.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HEICO’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $504.27 million and the highest is $508.10 million. HEICO reported sales of $426.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, December 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEICO will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HEICO.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $471.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.48 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

HEI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on HEICO in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.56.

In related news, Director Adolfo Henriques acquired 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.13 per share, for a total transaction of $103,720.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,343. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson purchased 834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.89 per share, with a total value of $104,158.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,068,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,407,373.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HEICO in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 33.4% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Essex LLC acquired a new position in HEICO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HEI traded down $8.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.80. 453,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.42. HEICO has a 12 month low of $115.57 and a 12 month high of $151.60.

About HEICO

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HEICO (HEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.