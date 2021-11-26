OriginTrail (TRAC) Price Reaches $1.54 on Top Exchanges

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. During the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. OriginTrail has a market cap of $559.73 million and $8.81 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OriginTrail coin can now be purchased for $1.54 or 0.00002832 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00044972 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00008825 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.87 or 0.00233594 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

OriginTrail Coin Profile

OriginTrail is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 363,853,921 coins. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

