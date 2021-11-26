Cortex Trading Up 7% This Week (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 26th. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $39.46 million and $7.48 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cortex coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000389 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00044972 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00008825 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.87 or 0.00233594 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CTXC is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 186,851,494 coins. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

