Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Hits Market Capitalization of $767,053.31 (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 26th. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $767,053.31 and approximately $1,040.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for about $399.30 or 0.00735209 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00064418 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00073888 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00098281 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,065.71 or 0.07485991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,333.31 or 1.00041131 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

