Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.220-$3.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Johnson Controls International also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.520-$0.540 EPS.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.42. 1,885,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,063,001. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.09. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $44.91 and a 12 month high of $81.15.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.19.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.