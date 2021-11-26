Halving Token (HALV) 1-Day Volume Tops $687.00

Halving Token (CURRENCY:HALV) traded up 20.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 26th. Halving Token has a market cap of $40,157.31 and approximately $687.00 worth of Halving Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Halving Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Halving Token has traded 21.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Halving Token alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00064501 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00074240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.42 or 0.00098274 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,074.23 or 0.07494929 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,074.39 or 0.99474938 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Halving Token Coin Profile

Halving Token’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,637 coins. Halving Token’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken

Halving Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Halving Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Halving Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Halving Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Halving Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.