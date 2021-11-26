$112.40 Million in Sales Expected for The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) will announce sales of $112.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lovesac’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $112.11 million and the highest is $112.70 million. Lovesac reported sales of $74.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Lovesac will report full year sales of $462.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $457.79 million to $465.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $546.32 million, with estimates ranging from $530.66 million to $567.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lovesac.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The business had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Lovesac’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOVE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lovesac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.63.

Lovesac stock traded down $4.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.52. 366,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,395. Lovesac has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $95.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.85.

In other Lovesac news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 15,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $406,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 485,588 shares of company stock worth $38,568,696. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Lovesac by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lovesac in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lovesac in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Lovesac in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

