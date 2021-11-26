Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) will post sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.76 billion and the highest is $1.82 billion. Hilton Worldwide reported sales of $890.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full year sales of $5.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.28 billion to $8.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.29.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $1,521,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $28,403,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 211,722 shares of company stock worth $30,789,827. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 83.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 298.4% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 11.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 837,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,229,000 after acquiring an additional 85,327 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 271,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 61,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HLT traded down $9.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,513,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,076. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $98.57 and a twelve month high of $154.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.52 and its 200-day moving average is $130.58. The company has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

