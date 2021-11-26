Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) will post sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.76 billion and the highest is $1.82 billion. Hilton Worldwide reported sales of $890.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full year sales of $5.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.28 billion to $8.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.29.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $1,521,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $28,403,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 211,722 shares of company stock worth $30,789,827. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 83.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 298.4% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 11.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 837,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,229,000 after acquiring an additional 85,327 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 271,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 61,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HLT traded down $9.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,513,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,076. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $98.57 and a twelve month high of $154.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.52 and its 200-day moving average is $130.58. The company has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.31 and a beta of 1.25.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading 

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT)

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.