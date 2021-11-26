ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.93

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.93 and last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 2955 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.81.

ANA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALNPY)

ANA HOLDINGS INC. operates as a holding company, which provides domestic and international air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, Trade & Retail, and Others. The Air Transportation segment provides domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services.

