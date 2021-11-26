PHSC (LON:PHSC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PHSC (LON:PHSC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.78 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON:PHSC traded down GBX 0.99 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching GBX 18.01 ($0.24). The stock had a trading volume of 30,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,573. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 21.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 20.45. The stock has a market cap of £2.35 million and a P/E ratio of 30.02. PHSC has a 12-month low of GBX 11 ($0.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 24 ($0.31).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.63%. PHSC’s payout ratio is currently 1.67%.

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training, plant and equipment inspection, leisure management, security tagging, and product protection consulting services.

