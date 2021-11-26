Stealth (XST) Price Hits $0.0434 on Major Exchanges

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One Stealth coin can now be bought for about $0.0434 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stealth has a total market cap of $1.72 million and $4,682.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stealth has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000733 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00020473 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00014879 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

