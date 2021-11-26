electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) CEO Daniel S. Goldberger Purchases 15,000 Shares

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) CEO Daniel S. Goldberger purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $11,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ECOR stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.76. The company had a trading volume of 290,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,999. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.17. electroCore, Inc. has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $3.63. The firm has a market cap of $53.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.05.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. electroCore had a negative net margin of 380.36% and a negative return on equity of 69.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that electroCore, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECOR. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of electroCore in the second quarter worth approximately $5,950,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of electroCore in the second quarter worth approximately $5,950,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 43.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,613,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 791,432 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 36.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,293,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 616,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in electroCore during the second quarter valued at approximately $714,000. 27.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ECOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

