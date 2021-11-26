Insider Selling: ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Director Sells 5,588 Shares of Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Director Robert P. Goodman sold 5,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $120,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ACVA stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.13. The stock had a trading volume of 485,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,075. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.58 and its 200-day moving average is $22.09. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $91.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 20.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 96.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 11,997 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 29.5% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,599,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,938 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the third quarter worth about $333,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 70.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 73,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 30,480 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 397.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 83,772 shares during the period. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACVA. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.08.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

