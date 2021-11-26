CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Sells $573,050.00 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.22, for a total value of $573,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 26th, Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.01, for a total value of $725,025.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total value of $1,115,505.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Shawn Henry sold 2,306 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total value of $597,761.32.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Shawn Henry sold 7,252 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.46, for a total value of $1,845,343.92.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.10, for a total transaction of $1,156,950.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Shawn Henry sold 5,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.33, for a total transaction of $1,547,315.00.

Shares of CRWD traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $232.64. 2,154,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,674,241. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $263.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.83. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.24 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The stock has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 187.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $17,205,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 382.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 12,961 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,910,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,508,000 after buying an additional 314,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

