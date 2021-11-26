Insider Selling: Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) SVP Sells 54,800 Shares of Stock

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jean-Luc Gavelle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amphenol alerts:

On Thursday, September 2nd, Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 60,000 shares of Amphenol stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $4,594,800.00.

Amphenol stock traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,225,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,733. The stock has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $58.58 and a one year high of $86.05.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 10.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.8% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.8% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.1% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 0.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.05.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.