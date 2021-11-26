Krones (ETR:KRN) PT Set at €134.00 by Warburg Research

Krones (ETR:KRN) has been assigned a €134.00 ($152.27) target price by analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.94% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($113.64) target price on Krones in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($128.41) target price on Krones in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €103.00 ($117.05) target price on Krones in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($78.41) target price on Krones in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($104.55) target price on Krones in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €95.13 ($108.10).

Shares of KRN traded down €0.15 ($0.17) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €92.45 ($105.06). 21,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,680. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €89.07 and its 200-day moving average is €83.95. Krones has a 1 year low of €57.70 ($65.57) and a 1 year high of €99.60 ($113.18). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.46.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

