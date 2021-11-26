Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €237.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been given a €237.00 ($269.32) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALV. Nord/LB set a €200.00 ($227.27) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($272.73) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($284.09) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays set a €230.00 ($261.36) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €254.00 ($288.64) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €232.00 ($263.64).

ALV traded down €0.45 ($0.51) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €202.65 ($230.28). 487,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €198.57 and its 200 day moving average price is €205.17. Allianz has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($190.11) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($235.00).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

