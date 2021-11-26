Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.360-$1.370 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of KIM stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,495,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,967,719. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day moving average of $21.78. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.50.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. Kimco Realty’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KIM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kimco Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.50.

In related news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

