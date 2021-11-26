MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Lowers Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp cut its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Facebook by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 2.8% during the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 1.7% during the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 2.0% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 3.9% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,815,813 shares of company stock worth $631,347,024 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $4.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $336.91. The stock had a trading volume of 83,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,609,982. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $336.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.29. The stock has a market cap of $937.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

