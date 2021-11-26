MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Decreases Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lessened its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Facebook by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,057,589,000 after acquiring an additional 319,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,454,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,274 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Facebook by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,898,907,000 after acquiring an additional 578,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Facebook by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,054,681,000 after buying an additional 742,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

FB traded down $4.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $336.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,609,982. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FB. Truist Securities increased their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,815,813 shares of company stock worth $631,347,024 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

