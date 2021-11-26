$1.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) will report sales of $1.75 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.74 billion. Hanesbrands reported sales of $1.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full year sales of $6.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.79 billion to $6.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.93 billion to $7.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on HBI shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush started coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.22.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 20.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,414,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,409,000 after purchasing an additional 240,281 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 28.9% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,512,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $140,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,318 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 154.4% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,222,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,824,000 after acquiring an additional 741,921 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.3% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.3% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 492,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,199,000 after acquiring an additional 24,763 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HBI traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.82. 146,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,032,507. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.67%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

