$0.67 EPS Expected for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.82. Hilltop posted earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 48.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full-year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.33. Hilltop had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $473.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share.

In other Hilltop news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $110,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,848,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,276,000 after buying an additional 120,415 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Hilltop by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,429,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,228,000 after buying an additional 737,275 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Hilltop by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,695,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,106,000 after buying an additional 411,667 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hilltop by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,492,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,752,000 after buying an additional 29,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hilltop by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,247,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,418,000 after buying an additional 28,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTH traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,167. Hilltop has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 9.28%.

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

