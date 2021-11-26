International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) will post sales of $1.04 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. International Game Technology posted sales of $885.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full-year sales of $4.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on IGT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE:IGT traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. International Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 2.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 320.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the third quarter valued at $54,000. 42.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

