BitWhite (BTW) Trading Up 2.8% This Week

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One BitWhite coin can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. BitWhite has a total market cap of $143,361.12 and approximately $84,818.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitWhite has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BitWhite

BTW is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

BitWhite Coin Trading

