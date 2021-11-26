Zacks: Brokerages Expect IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) to Announce -$0.02 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IAMGOLD’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. IAMGOLD reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that IAMGOLD will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow IAMGOLD.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 0.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a $3.25 target price on IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered IAMGOLD from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,511 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.15% of the company’s stock.

IAG stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.10. 543,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,769,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.45. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.87.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

