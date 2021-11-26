Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) to post $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hexcel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.09. Hexcel posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 177.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hexcel.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Hexcel’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HXL. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.18.

In other news, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $2,854,716.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 92.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the second quarter valued at $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 128.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 524.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel stock traded down $6.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.91. 29,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,758. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.51. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -201.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hexcel (HXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.