$146.70 Million in Sales Expected for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to announce $146.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for H&R Block’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $145.00 million to $148.40 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full year sales of $3.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow H&R Block.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.27. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 770.31% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $192.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HRB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

H&R Block stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.03. 42,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,982,442. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.77. H&R Block has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average is $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other news, Director Robert A. Gerard acquired 5,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $125,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $386,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

