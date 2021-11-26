GXChain (GXC) Achieves Market Cap of $43.06 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a total market cap of $43.06 million and $5.76 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GXChain has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000171 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000733 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000352 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,768,515 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars.

