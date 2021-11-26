Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.570-$4.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.12 billion-$24.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.78 billion.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of M traded down $1.81 on Friday, hitting $30.33. 643,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,016,888. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.75. Macy’s has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Macy’s will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,216 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $26,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,765 shares of company stock worth $158,965 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

