JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 434,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,409 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $71,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.8% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $6.56 on Friday, hitting $160.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,710,790. The firm has a market cap of $474.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.55. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $117.77 and a one year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

