Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 916.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,714 shares during the period. Intel makes up 1.7% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Amundi acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $785,960,000 after buying an additional 13,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Intel by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $484,408,000 after buying an additional 6,928,482 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,897,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,644,000. 62.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.04. The stock had a trading volume of 107,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,224,784. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $45.24 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 26.99%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.52.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

