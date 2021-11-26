Optas LLC Buys 129 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Optas LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 968 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $754.40.

Tesla stock traded down $23.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,092.10. 267,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,910,182. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $947.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $761.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 355.10, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total transaction of $108,771,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,571,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,388,274 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

