$0.55 EPS Expected for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) to announce $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Ingersoll Rand reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.59.

Shares of NYSE:IR traded down $2.09 on Friday, reaching $58.93. The company had a trading volume of 101,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,914. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $40.64 and a twelve month high of $62.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.00%.

In other news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $292,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,963,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth $27,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

