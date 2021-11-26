CoinDeal Token (CDL) Trading Up 3.3% Over Last Week

CoinDeal Token (CURRENCY:CDL) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One CoinDeal Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0125 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CoinDeal Token has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. CoinDeal Token has a total market capitalization of $586,264.61 and approximately $4.00 worth of CoinDeal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CoinDeal Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00044697 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008856 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.03 or 0.00233511 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About CoinDeal Token

CoinDeal Token (CRYPTO:CDL) is a coin. CoinDeal Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,842,401 coins. CoinDeal Token’s official Twitter account is @coindeal_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinDeal Token is token.coindeal.com . The Reddit community for CoinDeal Token is https://reddit.com/r/CoinDeal

According to CryptoCompare, “Coindeal is one of the largest exchanges in Europe with more than 40 cryptocurrencies pairs in offer, including the most popular ones such as: Ethereum, Bitcoin or Litecoin and FIAT currencies such as Euro (EUR), Dollar (USD), British pound (GBP), Polish zloty (PLN), Ruble (RUB), Swiss franc (CHF) and Korean won (KRW). The company actively provide its users with the opportunity to participate in the development of CoinDeal, so by voting for new cryptocurrency users can decide which of them will be added to the exchange. The platform has the highest SSL standard security integrated with Cloudflare functionality. User accounts are protected by a multi-level 2FA verification. For the withdrawal of funds, it is necessary to have an email confirmation, which is also required when using the platform with new IP addresses. 90% of user funds are stored on cold wallets protected by Multisignature. CoinDeal Token (CDL) is the Coindeal exchange native coin, which allows users to earn passive income when staking it under specific conditions. “

Buying and Selling CoinDeal Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinDeal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinDeal Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinDeal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CDLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CoinDeal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinDeal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.