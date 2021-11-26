$2.96 Billion in Sales Expected for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to report sales of $2.96 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $2.97 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances posted sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full-year sales of $11.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.57 billion to $11.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.38 billion to $12.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover International Flavors & Fragrances.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share.

IFF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.65.

IFF stock traded down $4.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.87. The company had a trading volume of 37,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,071. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.00. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $103.94 and a one year high of $157.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.99.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 162.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,183,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $836,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827,984 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth about $495,977,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $655,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,224,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $481,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,217,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,365,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,797 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.