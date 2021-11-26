Jetcoin Reaches Market Cap of $480,347.47 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 26th. One Jetcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0376 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $480,347.47 and approximately $89,879.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00044697 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008856 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.03 or 0.00233511 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin (JET) is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Jetcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

