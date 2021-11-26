Brokerages Expect ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $454.30 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) will post $454.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ePlus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $472.20 million and the lowest is $436.40 million. ePlus reported sales of $427.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that ePlus will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $458.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.20 million. ePlus had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

PLUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Sidoti raised shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

ePlus stock traded down $5.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,872. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.33. ePlus has a 12-month low of $81.68 and a 12-month high of $139.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

In other news, Director John E. Callies sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $47,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $412,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,650 shares of company stock worth $1,433,154 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLUS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in ePlus by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ePlus by 1,456.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ePlus in the first quarter valued at $384,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ePlus in the first quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in ePlus in the first quarter valued at $222,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

