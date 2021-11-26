Brokerages Expect Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) to Post $1.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) will report earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the highest is $1.21. Tri Pointe Homes posted earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full-year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.82 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TPH shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $742,274.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,495,925.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPH traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.18. The stock had a trading volume of 43,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,152. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.48. Tri Pointe Homes has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $26.62.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

