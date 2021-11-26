APR Coin (APR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $17,424.91

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 26th. Over the last seven days, APR Coin has traded down 41.7% against the U.S. dollar. One APR Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. APR Coin has a total market cap of $17,424.91 and $7.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get APR Coin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000449 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 48.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.13 or 0.00104907 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About APR Coin

APR Coin (APR) is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 13,917,888 coins. APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for APR Coin is www.apr-coin.com . The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

APR Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APR Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “APRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for APR Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APR Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.