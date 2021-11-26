Analysts Expect Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.54) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.49). Verrica Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.52) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.45). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($2.00). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VRCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 307.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 25,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRCA traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $10.46. 1,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,054. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.53. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.83 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The company has a market cap of $287.85 million, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 2.06.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

