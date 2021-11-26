$18.85 Million in Sales Expected for WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) will report $18.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.56 million. WhiteHorse Finance reported sales of $16.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year sales of $72.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $72.25 million to $72.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $76.73 million, with estimates ranging from $73.49 million to $81.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 49.83%. The firm had revenue of $18.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of WHF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,743. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.41. WhiteHorse Finance has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $16.72. The company has a market capitalization of $353.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 83.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WHF. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 116.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 66,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 35,532 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 27.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 163,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 34,824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the second quarter worth $486,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 210.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 32,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter worth $461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

