PHSC (LON:PHSC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PHSC (LON:PHSC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.78 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of PHSC traded down GBX 0.99 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 18.01 ($0.24). 30,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,573. PHSC has a one year low of GBX 11 ($0.14) and a one year high of GBX 24 ($0.31). The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 21.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 20.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. PHSC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.67%.

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training, plant and equipment inspection, leisure management, security tagging, and product protection consulting services.

