Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 3.7% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded down $3.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.34. 84,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,991,606. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $218.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.30. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $83.53 and a 1 year high of $118.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 325,651 shares of company stock valued at $37,293,688. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.23.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

