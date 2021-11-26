Reliant Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 5.2% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $3.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.34. The company had a trading volume of 84,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,991,606. The company has a market cap of $218.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.30. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $83.53 and a 52 week high of $118.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.60 and its 200 day moving average is $104.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $3,097,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,651 shares of company stock worth $37,293,688 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.23.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

