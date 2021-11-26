suterusu Reaches Market Capitalization of $25.66 Million (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 26th. suterusu has a total market capitalization of $25.66 million and $628,747.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, suterusu has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. One suterusu coin can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00044646 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008852 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.10 or 0.00233404 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00088783 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

suterusu Profile

suterusu is a coin. Its launch date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

Buying and Selling suterusu

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire suterusu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy suterusu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

